Sheriff: Oklahoma man killed wife, daughter and himself

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a Tulsa, Oklahoma, man shot and killed his estranged wife and daughter and wounded his son before killing himself.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Monday officers responded to the home of 45-year-old Eric Widger Sr. on Sunday night after his wounded 18-year-old son called the police. They found Widger, his estranged wife, Melisa Widger, and their 20-year-old daughter, Nichol "Nikki" Widger dead.

The son is recovering at a hospital and police say he's not a suspect.

Authorities say Melisa and Nikki Widger recently moved out of the home but stopped by Sunday night, and the shootings happened after an argument.

The sheriff's office says at one point, Eric Widger called a relative and said he had shot his family. The sheriff's office says evidence supports that assertion.