Toddler among 3 hurt in New Orleans highway shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a 2-year-old boy with a graze wound is one of three people hurt when someone in a vehicle on Interstate 10 opened fire on another moving car.

Other victims of the midday Wednesday shooting were a 16-year-old boy with a leg wound and a 22-year-old man hit in the leg and forearm.

Police Commander Lawrence Dupree said none of the wounds appeared to be life-threatening.

A woman and a 3-year-old child were also in the car but were not wounded.

The five were traveling west on I-10 in eastern New Orleans when someone opened fire. Their car left the highway and crossed a service road before coming to a stop.

The motive for the shooting is unknown. No suspects have been identified.