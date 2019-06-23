https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-3-people-shot-in-Durham-after-an-argument-14031672.php
Police: 3 people shot in Durham after an argument
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are investigating a shooting incident that left three people injured.
Durham police said three adults were shot early Sunday following an argument. Police said the injuries do not appear life threatening.
Police said two people were transported to a local hospital and another person arrived at the hospital later.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.
View Comments