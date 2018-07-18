Police: 3 teen girls among 8 arrested in Phoenix robberies

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man and seven juveniles including three teenage girls are in custody after they were allegedly involved in two armed robberies and a pursuit.

They say some members of the group allegedly robbed a convenience store around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say one person pointed a gun at an employee and stole money from the cash register while other members of the group took cigarettes and other items from the store.

About 20 minutes later, the same group allegedly robbed a different convenience store — using a gun to steal money, cigarettes and other items before driving off.

Police located the getaway vehicle on Interstate 17 and that began a pursuit.

The eight people inside the minivan were eventually arrested including 33-year-old Francisco Javier Sandoval.