https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-5-year-old-boy-killed-in-Philly-13018493.php
Police: 5-year-old boy killed in Philly hit-and-run
Published 5:45 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old boy has died after he was struck in a hit-and-run on a residential Philadelphia street. Police are still seeking the driver.
Police say the boy was struck just after 4 p.m. Friday and rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m.
No description of the car has been released.
No other details are immediately available.
Images from the scene showed a large pool of blood near the sidewalk and the street blocked off with yellow crime tape.
View Comments