Police: Albuquerque man is arrested with 10 pounds of meth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque man is scheduled to appear in court Monday after police reported finding him with 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

Police say they were tipped off to a drug deal set to take place at a home Friday afternoon.

Officers reported seeing 24-year-old Jose Bojorquez approaching the home, but he took off running when he saw the police.

Police say Bojorquez allegedly dropped the bundles of meth before being taken into custody.

When Bojorquez made his initial court appearance Saturday, KRQE-TV says state prosecutors didn't ask for preventative detention.

Bojorquez was released on his own recognizance pending Monday's court date.

It's unclear if Bojorquez has a lawyer yet.

