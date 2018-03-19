Police: Bail bondsman shoots at man in mall parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police say a bail bondsman shot at a suspect as he and others were trying to take the man into custody at a shopping mall.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Winston-Salem police say bondsmen approached the vehicle of 29-year-old Nathan Artillery Taylor in the parking lot of Hanes Mall on Saturday. Authorities say he drove erratically to elude arrest, and one of the bondsmen shot at Taylor, who kept moving and crashed into two other cars before he fled on foot.

Police said officers could not find Taylor, and it didn't appear he was struck by the gunfire. The drivers of the other cars suffered minor injuries.

Taylor was initially wanted by police on a number of charges, including assault on a female and false imprisonment.

