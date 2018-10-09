Police: Body cam review led to charges against 2 officers

DETROIT (AP) — A random review of body camera footage has led to home invasion and other criminal charges against two Detroit police officers accused of entering a house without a search warrant and arresting a man.

Assistant Chief James White told reporters Tuesday that the investigation started in January and stemmed from a police department policy requiring supervisors to conduct the reviews.

Officer Bradley Clark and Sgt. Paul Glaza were arraigned last week and are suspended with pay.

A Detroit man has said two officers came to the west side home on Jan. 22 looking for another man who wasn't there.

The man said the door was kicked in and he was arrested after he told the officers they had no right to be there without a search warrant.