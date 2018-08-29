https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Bystander-injured-in-shooting-near-rec-13189991.php
Police: Bystander injured in shooting near rec center
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a bystander was struck during a gunfight near a recreational center where children were playing.
WPVI-TV reports gunfire erupted around 4 p.m. Tuesday in west Philadelphia. Police say multiple shooters were involved in the incident.
Authorities say a 22-year-old woman holding a baby was struck in the calf while she sat on a porch next to her 95-year-old grandmother. The woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.
Police say they have one person in custody.
An investigation continues
