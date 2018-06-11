Police: Carjacking suspect shot himself after 2-state chase

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A carjacking suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after apparently shooting himself at the end of a police chase that began in St. Louis County and ended in Illinois.

Police say a woman in north St. Louis County had her car stolen at gunpoint around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officers spotted the vehicle and a chase went into Illinois, where Granite City officers disabled the stolen car with spike strips.

Officers approached and found a man identified as 20-year-old Cameron Morris of St. Louis County in the driver's seat and a woman in the passenger seat. After the woman was arrested, police discovered Morris had a head wound and took him to a hospital.

Morris is charged with robbery, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.