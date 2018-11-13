Police: City waste management worker fatally shot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a city waste management employee in Cleveland has been shot in the head and has died.

Cleveland police say the worker was shot around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in a residential neighborhood. Authorities didn't immediately release the employee's name and haven't said whether he was shot while on duty.

Police had blocked off a garbage truck in the neighborhood with police tape and were searching for a male suspect who they say fled the scene.

Authorities say the suspect has been described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said at a news briefing Tuesday that police were still investigating what led to the shooting and would release more details later.