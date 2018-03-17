Police: Colorado home invasion suspects arrested in Utah

MOAB, Utah (AP) — Utah authorities arrested a couple sought in an armed home invasion in Greeley, Colorado, but not before one suspect bolted from a motel room and hid in a parked car.

Moab Police Chief Jim Winder says 25-year-old Michael Vieyra and 35-year-old Katherine Cathey were arrested Saturday after officers alerted Friday by Greeley police put a motel under surveillance and evacuated guests and staff.

Winder says officers confronted Vieyra when he left the couple's room but he retreated back inside, tried to barricade the door and fled through a window.

Winder says Vieyra ran through the parking lot, jumped a fence and hid in a parked vehicle before officers pulled him out and took him into custody.

Meanwhile, Winder says, Cathey was taken into custody in the couple's room without incident.