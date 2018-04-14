Police: Death of girl, 5, hit by car seems 'tragic accident'

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a 5-year-old girl hit by a car while crossing a New Jersey street appears to have been a "tragic accident."

NJ.com reports that the girl was hit about 3 p.m. Friday in Camden. She was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital. Her name wasn't immediately released.

Spokesman Dan Keashen of the Camden County police department said the preliminary investigation doesn't point to any impairment or any wrongdoing by the driver.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com