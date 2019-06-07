Police: Delaware man staged store robbery to cover up theft

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been arrested on charges he staged a robbery at the store where he worked to cover up a theft for which he was responsible.

The Delaware State Police said in a news release Friday that 28-year-old Irvin Parker, of Bear, falsely reported that a suspect had entered a Dollar Tree store in New Castle late Thursday and demanded cash at gunpoint. Police say investigators arrested Parker after finding inconsistencies in his report.

Parker was arraigned on charges including falsely reporting an incident and theft greater than $1,500 and was released from custody.

Police didn't immediately identify the suspect who allegedly helped Parker stage the robbery.