Police: E. Idaho man reports he sexually assaulted a child

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man has been taken into custody after authorities say he called police to report he had sexually assaulted a child.

The Idaho Falls Police Department says that 45-year-old Leroy Milton Cotterell of Idaho Falls called 911 Friday.

The Post Register reports that officers responded, and Cotterell told detectives he sexually assaulted a child. Police say the child confirmed the assault.

Cotterell is charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

A message left for Cotterell's public defender on Thursday wasn't immediately returned.

___

Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com