Police: Idaho woman stabbed to death during robbery

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Two California teenagers killed an 87-year-old eastern Idaho woman during a robbery inside her Pocatello home, according to recently unsealed court documents and statements by prosecutors.

The Idaho State Journal reports Friday that 18-year-old Dustin Garrett Alfaro and a 17-year-old boy, both from Marysville, are each facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police say Arlyne Koehler was stabbed to death inside her home on March 19. Police say the teens didn't know Koehler, who lived alone, and randomly targeted her. Police have not said what was stolen, if anything.

Sixth District Court Judge Aaron Thompson unsealed the court documents following a challenge by the Idaho State Journal and a court hearing on May 29. Some documents remain sealed and unavailable to the public.

Both teens were arrested on March 20 in California about 540 miles (869 kilometers) away from the crime scene. The teens were then extradited to Idaho.

Alfaro's public defender, Scott Andrew, said he's seen no evidence the teens went into the home to rob Koehler. In the legal sense, he noted, a person can be robbed while a home can be burglarized.

"The one thing we know is we have an elderly lady who got stabbed to death," he said. "The golden question is who did what in that house."

Alfaro has not yet made a plea in the case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July. Andrew has requested a continuance on Alfaro's case until Koehler's autopsy report is available.

Alfaro is being held in the Bannock County Jail, and the juvenile in the 6th District Juvenile Detention Center in Pocatello. Each has a $1 million bond.

