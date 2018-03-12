https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Elderly-couple-died-in-apparent-12746713.php
Police: Elderly couple died in apparent murder-suicide
Updated 12:38 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police say the deaths of an elderly married couple in suburban Kansas City appear to be a case of murder-suicide.
The couple was found dead at their home in Independence on Sunday afternoon. Police say they both died from gunshot wounds.
A relative called police after finding the man and woman dead.
Police identified them Monday as 81-year-old John Longwith, and 72-year-old Kay Longwith.
