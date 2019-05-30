Police: Ex-Jaguars LB pointed gun, threatened to kill woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her, according to the Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office.

Brown also was accused of pushing the woman to the ground, kicking her in the abdomen and punching her in the face after a verbal altercation April 28, according to the incident report released Thursday.

Names of the woman and a witness were redacted on the incident report, protected under Marsy's Law. But Brown's agent, Michael Boyer, said the woman was the player's wife.

The 25-year-old Brown, a fifth-round draft pick from Ohio University in 2017, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence without injury Wednesday. He turned himself in by flagging down a police car and telling the officer there was a warrant out for his arrest. He was released from the Duval County Jail after his first appearance before a judge Thursday.

The Jaguars parted ways with Brown on May 9 — 11 days after the alleged incident.



