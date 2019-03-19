Police: Father killed 14-month-old son, self

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a man apparently shot and killed his 14-month-old son before fatally shooting himself following a standoff.

Autopsies show that both died from a single gunshot wound in Presque Isle on Sunday.

Police identified the father as 35-year-old Matthew Leavitt, and his son as Quinten Leavitt.

Police were called to Leavitt's home. When they entered, they found the bodies.