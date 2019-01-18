Police: Fire at summer camp was arson

DUXBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say someone intentionally set fire to a summer camp.

Crews responded to the fire in Duxbury on Jan. 6 and the home was nearly burned to the foundation when crews arrived. The Time Argus reports police say the building was vacant and there was no electricity or heat in the building at the time so it is considered an act of arson.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the state police.

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/