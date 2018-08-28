Police: Fleeing suspect drives wrong way on bridge, crashes

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say two officers in an unmarked vehicle were injured by a fleeing suspect driving the wrong way on the Verrazano Bridge.

Police say they were searching for a burglary suspect Monday evening when the Tunnel Authority Police saw the man's van and attempted to pull him over. Authorities say the suspect made a U-turn and drove eastbound in the westbound lanes on the upper level of the Verrazano Bridge.

Police say the man crashed into a parked unmarked police vehicle. The driver then fled on foot before he was apprehended by police.

The two injured officers were taken to an area hospital where they are listed in serious but stable condition.

The suspect has been arrested.

The incident caused rush hour delays.