Police: Former security guards burglarized Chicago church

CHICAGO (AP) — Two former security guards at Holy Name Cathedral have been charged with stealing as much as $100,000 from the historic downtown Chicago church.

Chicago police say 22-year-old Jarrell Patterson and 25-year-old Artemio Calderon were each charged Sunday night with a felony count of burglary.

Police alleged that the two men — one of whom still worked for the private security company that contracts with the church at the time of the thefts — used a key to get inside the building and unlock the safe where collection money is stored before it is taken to a bank. They are accused of grabbing cash from the safe several times.

Police say the thefts were captured by surveillance cameras at the church.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.