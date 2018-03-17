Police: Guard at state office arrested in no-injury shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a security guard has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun as a man who had created a disturbance at a state social-welfare office drove away.

Police say 30-year-old Mahmood Almuwali was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits in connection with the Thursday incident at a Department of Economic Security building.

No one was injured.

Police say a DES client got upset with staff and raised his voice before the staff called Almuwali over and he escorted the man outside.

Police say then Almuwali fired a gun as the man drove away. The man then called 911.

Online court records don't indicate whether Almuwali has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.