Police ID Oregon woman suspected of killing 8-year-old son

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who they say fatally shot her 8-year-old son and then herself at a home in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Grants Pass police Lt. Todd Moran says 27-year-old Rachel Shoemaker died at a local hospital and the boy died as he was being prepared for an airlift to a Portland hospital.

Shoemaker's boyfriend alerted police Sunday morning. He is not the child's father.

A neighbor told the Daily Courier newspaper she heard commotion at about 9:30 a.m., and saw a man using a cellphone leave the house. She said he was yelling, "Where's the ambulance?"

Moran said detectives believe it was a murder-suicide, and the investigation is coming to a close.

The Daily Courier reports it appears to be the first homicide in Grants Pass since 2015. That was also a murder-suicide.

