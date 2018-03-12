Police ID woman accused of firing at Portland officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A suspected burglar accused of exchanging gunfire with Portland police has been identified as a 26-year-old woman.

The Portland Police Bureau says Sarah Michelle Brown was booked into jail over the weekend after being released from a hospital. She's charged with attempted murder, burglary, unlawful entry in a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers responded to the Goose Hollow neighborhood early Thursday on a report of a burglary in progress. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire between the woman and officers.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded during an ensuing standoff that lasted more than three hours. Police say a handgun was seized as evidence.

The incident remains under investigation and will be reviewed by a grand jury.