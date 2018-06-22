Police: Infant died while being cared for at day care center

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Dover say an infant who was being cared for at a day care center has died.

Dover police said they were called to the Honey Hill Child Care Center about 1:50 p.m. Thursday after the infant was found unconscious and not breathing. WMUR-TV reports the child was taken to an area hospital where the baby was pronounced dead.

The cause of the infant's death is under investigation, and medical officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

The day care center says it is working with authorities to understand the circumstances surrounding the death.

A statement on behalf of the Honey Hill Child Care Center says: "Our collective hearts break for the family."

