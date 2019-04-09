Police: Infant unresponsive at Cape Cod home dies

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby in a Massachusetts home.

Yarmouth police say the infant's parents called 911 at about 7 a.m. Tuesday to report that the baby was not breathing and unresponsive.

Rescue crews arrived at the home within about three minutes after the call to find a woman performing life-saving measures on the child.

First responders took over CPR efforts before the baby was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

No names were released and police are investigating.

The state Department of Children and Families has been notified.