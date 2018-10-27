Police: Jeep hits parked SUV as woman takes photo of sunset

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police say a 70-year-old man was arrested after his Jeep rammed into a SUV, seriously injuring the second vehicle's driver who had parked on a road's dirt shoulder so his wife could take a sunset photo.

Police say the wife was uninjured in the crash Friday evening and that their juvenile son suffered minor injuries.

According to police, Michael DiFoggio ran from the scene after his Jeep crashed into the SUV but was found and arrested after a four-hour search.

Police said he was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, endangerment and leaving the scene of a serious injury accident and that alcohol impairment was being investigated as a possible factor in the crash. It wasn't immediately known whether DiFoggio has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.