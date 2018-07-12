Police: Man arrested in 3-vehicle crash left court dispute

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a man who abruptly drove off from a disturbance at a courthouse caused a three-vehicle crash that injured him and three others.

Police arrested 28-year-old Scott Sprague, of Manchester, New Hampshire, on charges of second-degree assault, attempted assault and reckless conduct.

Police say Sprague was involved in a disturbance at Manchester District Court and a police sergeant spoke with him before he speeded away Wednesday.

Witnesses said he narrowly missed hitting a couple of pedestrians before striking a car that crashed into another vehicle. Sprague suffered a broken leg. Three others were hurt, two of them seriously.

Sprague was arrested at a hospital. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.