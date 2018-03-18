Police: Man assaulted victim, took phone away

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a victim he knew before fleeing.

State Police say 28-year-old Nicholas Hill faces charges of sexual assault, domestic assault, unlawful restraint and aggravated disorderly conduct.

Police say Hill has eluded troopers and failed to submit himself to police since early Saturday morning in Craftsbury.

Police say they had responded to a 911 hang-up call and arrived at a Craftsbury home where a victim reported being assaulted by Hill.

Police are also charging Hill for taking the phone away from his victim, whom he knew. Efforts to reach Hill were unsuccessful Sunday.

A judge issued a felony warrant for Hill's arrest. State police say anyone with information about Hill's whereabouts should contact them and not approach him.