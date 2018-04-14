Police: Man attacked co-worker with nail gun at work site

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (AP) — A man authorities say attacked a co-worker with a nail gun at a home construction site in northwestern Oregon has been taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder and assault.

The Clackamas County sheriff's office says deputies on Saturday morning arrested 24-year-old Jesus Ascencio Molina.

Authorities say the attack occurred at about 10 a.m. Friday in Happy Valley. The victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital. That man's name hasn't been released.

Molina was being held in the Clackamas County Jail on Saturday with no bail.

It's not clear from online records if he has an attorney.