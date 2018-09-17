Man held on charges of beating, choking woman

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been ordered held without bail following his arraignment on charges he beat and choked a woman who had a no-contact order against him.

Police in Burrillville arrested 35-year-old Stephen Morin on Sunday night at a restaurant about a block away from where the woman was found. Her condition was not immediately available.

Morin entered no plea on Monday to charges of domestic strangulation, domestic felony assault, violation of a no-contact order, and domestic disorderly conduct.

Judge Christine Jabour ordered Morin held without bail for violating terms of his bail on previous domestic violence charges. The judge also ordered that the defendant have no contact with his former girlfriend.