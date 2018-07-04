Police: Man beats girlfriend to death with fists, calls boss

NORTH, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with murder called his boss to say he had killed his girlfriend in a fight.

Orangeburg County deputies said they found 34-year-old Devena Rutland dead on the living room floor of a home in North on Sunday.

Authorities say 48-year-old James Humphries told deputies the couple was arguing and he hit her with his fists until she died.

Deputies told news outlets that Humphries then called his boss, who called 911.

Humphries was denied bond Tuesday. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.