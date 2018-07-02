Police: Man brandishes gun at Alabama immigration protest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police say a man is accused of brandishing a gun at an Alabama immigration protest, where terrified demonstrators dropped to the ground in a park when people started shouting "Gun!"

Huntsville police Lt. Michael Johnson says 34-year-old Shane Ryan Sealy was arrested at Saturday's rally in Huntsville. He's charged with menacing and reckless endangerment.

Ava Caldwell, an organizer of the "Families Belong Together" rally, says people hit the ground. No injuries were reported.

Huntsville City Schools spokesperson Keith Ward tells WHNT-TV that Sealy taught at Huntsville's Grissom High School for a brief time in 2016 but hasn't worked for the school system in the past couple of years.

Cellphone video posted by WAFF-TV shows police responding to the incident.

Jail records do not list an attorney for Sealy.