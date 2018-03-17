Police: Man charged with murder in Washington shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man has been accused of shooting and killing another man in Washington.

Metropolitan police say in a statement that officers were called out for a shooting Thursday afternoon and found 43-year-old Andre Junior suffering from several gunshot wounds. The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say 27-year-old Robert Edward Green was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

It is unclear if Green has a lawyer.