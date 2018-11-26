Police: Man dead, 2 injured following two-vehicle crash

CORNVILLE, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say poor road conditions and speed are being looked at as possible causes for a fatal crash that killed one man and injured two others over the weekend.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Gregory Griffeth was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Cornville Sunday morning. He was the sole occupant of the truck he was driving, and the two occupants of the second vehicle were taken to an area hospital for injuries following the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, but preliminary beliefs are that road conditions and excessive speed may have contributed to the crash. Chief Deputy James Ross says it is still unclear who is at fault for the crash.