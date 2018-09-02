https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Man-dies-after-getting-into-cab-shooting-13200243.php
Police: Man dies after getting into cab, shooting himself
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man got into the backseat of a taxi cab and then shot himself in the head.
The New York Post reports the 30-year-old man got into the yellow taxi around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Amsterdam Avenue and 93rd Street.
Authorities say he pulled out a gun and shot himself.
The driver pulled over and called 911.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
