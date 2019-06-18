Police: Man faked heart attack while accomplice robbed store

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man faked a heart attack in a Massachusetts convenience store while his accomplice hopped over the counter to steal money from the register.

Malden police on Facebook say they responded to the store Sunday afternoon on reports of a theft.

Officers were told two white men entered together. Witnesses told police one "faked a heart attack" while the other grabbed the cash.

Both suspects then fled. Police are looking for them.

Police say that in addition to holding both men accountable for the robbery, they also want to make sure the suspect's " 'heart problems' have been taken care of by a medical professional."

Police posted surveillance video and images of the men, hoping the public will help identify them.