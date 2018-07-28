Police: Man fatally shot after dispute in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Greeley police say they are searching for a teenager they believe fatally shot a man the chest.

Police officials said in a statement that officers responded to the shooting early Saturday and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man died after being transported to a hospital.

Officials say witnesses reported hearing a dispute near the entrance of the apartment complex where the shooting happened.

Police described the shooter as being in his late teens and say about four or five other males about the same age were with him.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or the suspect.