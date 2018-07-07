Police: Man fatally shot may have been breaking up fight

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Albany say a man who may have been trying to stop a group of girls from fighting was fatally shot.

Authorities say 32-year-old Elijah Cancer, of Albany, was shot three times in the torso around 3:10 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old Albany man, who was not identified, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. He is being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it appears there was a large altercation involving girls and that Cancer may have been trying to break it up when he was shot.

An investigation is continuing.