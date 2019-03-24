Police: Man found dead near Cashman Center with stab wounds

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a man has been found dead in the central Las Vegas Valley near Cashman Center.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the victim had multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday.

The name of the dead man hasn't been released yet, but police say he was in his 60s.

Police say they are still looking for suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing and their investigation is ongoing.