Police: Man killed in same home woman beaten with ax handle

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a suspect who kidnapped and killed a man from the same Louisiana home where he beat a woman with an ax handle hours earlier.

Alexandria police said 32-year-old Terry Williams was taken into custody Saturday afternoon not long after investigators linked him to the two violent attacks the day before.

Police say officers found a woman covered in blood after being beaten with an ax handle Friday evening in an Alexandria home.

Police said in a statement that Williams then returned to the home several hours later, kidnapping a man at gunpoint and maybe forcing him to commit other crimes before shooting him several times.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated second-degree battery. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.