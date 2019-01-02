Police: Man killed, woman injured in double shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Rochester say a man is dead in a shooting that authorities are calling the city's first homicide of 2019.

Police say they were called to a city street early Tuesday for reports of a shooting. Responding officers found a man dead at the scene and a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officials say the woman's injuries aren't considered life-threatening. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Police are investigating the shooting.