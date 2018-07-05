Police: Man shoots at car carrying children during dispute

UNION, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man who shot at a car carrying his two children during a domestic dispute has been charged.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports 25-year-old Alexander Anderson, of New Castle, was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple offenses including attempted homicide. He's currently being held at the Lawrence County Jail.

Police say Anderson got into an altercation with 28-year-old Cassandra Welsh, of New Castle, over the custody of their children. Authorities say Anderson shot at Welsh's vehicle when she tried to flee the home with the children and another adult.

Police say Anderson threatened the homeowner before he tried to track Welsh down in his car. Authorities say Anderson got into a crash, fought with a good Samaritan and was later taken into custody.

