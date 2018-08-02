Police: Man shoots fiancee while driving off Interstate 210

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is accused of fatally shooting his fiancee while driving off of an interstate.

Lake Charles police Lt. Kevin Kirkum said Thursday that 46-year-old Michael Edwin Vice called 911 and was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Lori Estelle Tanner.

Kirkum is the police department spokesman. He says Tanner was shot Wednesday night, as the vehicle left Interstate 210.

Vice's bond was set at $1 million. Kirkum didn't know whether Vice has an attorney who could be reached for comment.

Kirkum says both Tanner and Vice were originally from Pascagoula, Mississippi, and were living in the same Lake Charles apartment complex. He says he doesn't know whether they shared an apartment.