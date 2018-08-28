Police: Man shot by officers stabbed 2, approached others

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say patrol officers tried using a stun gun and "beanbag" shotgun projectiles before shooting a knife-wielding man accused of stabbing one woman on a transit bus, another woman on a sidewalk and approaching two people at a bus stop.

Clark County Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly on Monday identified the man wounded by police in the Friday incident as 38-year-old Caleb Hill.

Kelly says Hill remains hospitalized and will face attempted murder and resisting arrest with a weapon charges.

The women were treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening. Their names weren't made public.

Kelly aired body-worn camera video from officers and characterized the stabbings as "unprovoked."

He says the women had no interaction with Hill before the alleged attacks several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.