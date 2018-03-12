https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Man-shot-dead-while-driving-in-funeral-12747860.php
Police: Man shot dead while driving in funeral procession
Published 7:23 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a man driving in a funeral procession was shot dead in Baltimore.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Baltimore police Detective Jeremy Silbert said Monday that officers on patrol found 39-year-old Dannta Holmes suffering from gunshot wounds on Saturday. Silbert says a preliminary investigation indicates that suspects had approached the vehicle participating in the procession and opened fire before fleeing.
Holmes was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Silbert says he didn't know for whom the procession was being held.
Further details have not been released.
