Police: Man shot dead, 2nd wounded at funeral in Maryland

LANSDOWNE, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County police say a man is dead and a second man has been seriously wounded in a shooting at a funeral.

News outlets report authorities said a funeral procession arrived Wednesday at a cemetery in Lansdowne, Maryland. They say the service was about to start when shots were fired. Police say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said police believe there were two shooters who were in the crowd at the funeral, and that the shooting was targeted.

Peach says police believe the shooters were firing at each other.

The dead man wasn't identified, pending notification of relatives.

No arrests have been made.