Police: Man shot to death in apparent targeted attack

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a man has been shot to death outside of a Birmingham grocery store in what appears to be a targeted attack.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton tells AL.com the Sunday morning shooting of 37-year-old Demetrius Davis doesn't appear random. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Shelton says it appears someone walked up to Davis and shot him. He says police don't have a motive yet. Police say at least two surveillance cameras were directed toward the spot where the shooting happened.

The newspaper reports Davis' wife and son were at the scene with more than 100 onlookers who appeared visibly emotional. It says several fights broke out in the crowd before police were able to clear the area.

