Police: Man shot to death in lounge in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man has been shot to death inside a bar in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police say officers were called to the Firelight Lounge around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers reported finding a man in his mid-30s who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the lounge.

Police had not released the man's name by midday Saturday and had not announced any arrests in the case.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the hotline may remain anonymous.